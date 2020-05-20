FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Chelsea Torbush, nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

She is an amazing person and a great nurse. That’s how Chelsea Torbush’s best friend describes her. Chelsea works at the cancer center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and recently gave birth to her first child. She is the hero we are highlighting tonight.

