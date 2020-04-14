FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Catherine Rusch, principal of Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Greensboro

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors the principal of Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Greensboro, who began planning for distance learning in early March. Catherine Rusch is being highlighted as a hero for being in the forefront of preparations and getting teachers and staff prepared with the tools they need to work with students remotely.

