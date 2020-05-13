FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Cassie Cruthis, nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Meet Cassie Cruthis. She is a mom of five who left her family to take a travel position to treat COVID-19 patients. Her husband tells us there are people who need her more and this was truly her calling. He calls his wife “Wonder Woman.” Cassie, this morning we are highlighting you as our hero.

