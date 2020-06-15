FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Carriage House Senior Living staff

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

There are a lot of people working hard these days and juggling a lot with everything going on in the world. We were asked to recognize the dedicated team members of both Assisted Living and Memory Care at Carriage House Senior Living in Greensboro. This morning, we are highlighting them as heroes for their hard work.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.