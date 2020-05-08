FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Carly McClendon, CNA at Clapps Nursing Home

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Clapps Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden is on the state health department’s list of facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Tonight, we are highlighting a young lady at the location. Carly McClendon graduated high school early this year with a CNA degree and has been working at Clapps. She is planning to go to college in the fall for nursing.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.