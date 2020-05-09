FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Captain Trexler, High Point Fire Department

Highlighting Heroes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

A leader and role model. This hero is a 33-year veteran of the High Point Fire Department. Captain Trexler is a role model to both veteran and young firefighters.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter