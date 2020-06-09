FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Cafeteria workers at Tyro Elementary School

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

They are part of a team that keeps kids healthy and makes sure students get meals. Meet Tim, Cathy, Debbie and Luann who work at the Tyro Elementary School cafeteria.

This morning, we are highlighting you as our heroes! Thank you for all that you do.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.