FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Bryan Bachemon, Greensboro Fire Department

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

In our Highlighting Heroes segment tonight, we introduce you to Bryan Bachemon. He’s a lieutenant at the Greensboro Fire Department and we are told he’s a captain at the volunteer fire station in Liberty where he works alongside his dad. In Liberty, Bryan is in charge of training firefighters in addition to responding to calls.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.