FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Brooke Johnson, West Market Veterinary Hospital

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero has a love of animals. Brooke Johnson is a veterinary assistant at West Market Veterinary Hospital in Greensboro. She works hard to provide the best care to their furry friends and their concerned owners during this difficult time.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.