FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Brittney Dicker & Reggie Harris, nurses

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Meet Brittney Dicker and Reggie Harris. They are described as two of the best nurses at Accordius Health at Greensboro. We are told they fill any role they are asked to including helping to entertain during the pandemic. Brittney and Reggie are being highlighted as our heroes tonight.

