FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Brianna Waller, med tech

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero is Brianna Waller. Brianna works nearly every day as a med tech at Brookedale Senior Living while going to school to become a nurse at the same time. She is recognized for always ensuring the residents are taken care of while balancing her studies.

