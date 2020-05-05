FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Brandi Leake, nurse at Cone Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Through this pandemic we have received dozens of nominations for nurses to be highlighted as heroes. Tonight, Brandi Leake, we say thank you to you. She is a nurse at Cone Health and according to her friend she is always uplifting and has remained positive amid the chaos.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.