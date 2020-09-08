FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Beth Starling, admission nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero provides service day and night. By day, Beth Starling is an admission nurse for Hospice of Rockingham County, caring for the terminally ill by evening. Beth spends her time making grocery runs and pharmacy pick-ups to ensure her family, friends and neighbors have what they need during this pandemic.

