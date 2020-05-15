FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Beth King, registered nurse at Randolph Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Beth King is tonight’s hero. She is a registered nurse at Randolph Hospital and her friends tell us she is doing all she can to keep her patients safe and healthy, as well as her family. They call her amazing and an inspiration. Beth that’s why we are highlighting you. Thank you so much for all your hard work.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.