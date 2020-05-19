FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Bailee Hughes, surgical tech

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

There are a lot of different heroes across our viewing area. We have received many emails with pictures and stories about them. One email asked us not to forget the surgical techs like Bailee Hughes who is described as an unsung hero. So tonight, we are highlighting Bailee and her colleagues, saying thank you for all you do.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.