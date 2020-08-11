FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ashton Meta, created community food drive

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Ashton Meta and her friends spent some time this year holding quarantine friendly food drives.

In a little over a month, they’ve collected over 11,000 pounds of food and more than $2,000 in donations for a local food bank.

