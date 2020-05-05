FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ashley Kluk, RN at Pelican Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

She is touching people’s lives every day and has a caring and loving heart; those are the words shared with us about Ashley Kluk. Ashley is an RN at Pelican Health in Reidsville. This morning, we are highlighting her as a hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.