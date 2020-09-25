FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ashley Brown, nurse working with COVID-19 patients

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

This morning, we recognize an RN and a BSN that volunteered to work with COVID-19 patients for four and a half months at Cone Health’s Green Valley campus. Ashley Brown is our healthcare hero today, and we thank her for her service during this pandemic.

