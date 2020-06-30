FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ashleigh Summers, Twin Lakes Memory Care

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero nomination comes from the parents of Ashleigh Summers. Ashleigh is a CNA-2 and works at Twin Lakes Memory Care Skilled Nursing Home. Her passion is to work in the neonatal unit. Her parents worry about her with COVID-19 but Ashleigh has assured them this is the career path she chose and the patients need to see they are not forgotten during this pandemic.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.