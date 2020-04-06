FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Asheboro City Schools social workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This segment honors Asheboro City Schools social workers. They are working hard to make sure the most vulnerable students in their district get the materials, food and support they need while having to work remotely. We are told the employees are working around the clock to get the job done.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.