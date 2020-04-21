FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Angela Robbins, nurse at Alamance Regional Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This hero had to be quarantined. Angela Robbins is a nurse at Alamance Regional Medical Center and treated a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. She is a single mom with two kids and a nursing instructor at Alamance Community College. Angela thank you for being on the front lines.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.