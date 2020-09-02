FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Angela Rhodes, bus driver

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Angela Rhodes. Angela is a bus driver for Stoner-Thomas School in Lexington. She has spent time this summer delivering meals to kids to ensure they are taken care of during these difficult times.

