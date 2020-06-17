FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Andy Lyndon, Fairgrove Fire Department firefighter

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Andy Lyndon is a firefighter with Fairgrove Fire Department and has been there for almost four decades. He also spent 30 years as a paramedic with Davidson County EMS. Andy, your wife and four kids are very proud of you and so are we. You are tonight’s hero we are highlighting.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.