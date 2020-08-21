FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: André Alston, Pepsi Bottling Ventures

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we highlight André Alston as our local hero. Alston has been a manager for Pepsi Bottling Ventures for 15 years and has been guiding his team to ensure supplies are plentiful and shelves are stocked during this pandemic. When needed, he steps in and runs routes for drivers to make sure his customers get what they need. Thank you, André.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.