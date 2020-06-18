FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Ana Tovar, personal fitness trainer

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This personal trainer lost her job because of the coronavirus crisis and created a Zoom-based community for the women who used to take her classes. Ana Tovar, your students are grateful for your dedication and to have you to keep them moving and their spirits up while gyms remain closed. You are the hero we are highlighting tonight.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.