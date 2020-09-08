FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Amy Hedrick, RN

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Amy Hedrick, a registered nurse who treats her patients like they were family. After having a baby at the beginning of the pandemic, she soon went back to work to care for her patients knowing they needed her more than ever.

