FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Amber Taylor, Food Lion employee

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Grocery stores have been going nonstop since word of the coronavirus hit North Carolina. Amber Taylor has worked almost every day at a local Food Lion. We are told she has been distancing herself from family but dropping off needed supplies on their doorstep. Tonight, we are highlighting her as our hero.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.