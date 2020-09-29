FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Amber Russell Taylor, school nurse

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Tonight’s hero has made her family proud. Amber Russell Taylor is a school nurse who also works part-time at a local nursing home and has been on the front lines throughout this pandemic. She is recognized for her determination and dedication to her patients. Thank you for your service, Amber.

