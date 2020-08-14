FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Allen Wampler, Beamer Tire and Auto Repair

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Hardworking and selfless: two words that describe Allen Wampler.

He is the manager at Beamer Tire and Auto Repair on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

The technician and absolute master of automotive systems and technology was nominated for his dedication to his profession and his leadership. He has been committed to properly repairing vehicles in the Triad area for more than 30 years.

