FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Alicia Walker, teacher at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Teachers are getting ready to go back to school and tonight we are highlighting one as a hero. Alicia Walker is a teacher at Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, a full-time student and a member of the Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.