FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Abigail Beach, All Generation Home Care, Inc.

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Abigail Beach. Abigail works for All Generations Home Health where she is trusted by her clients who are always in high spirits when she is around. Thank you, Abigail.

