FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: 9 Reynolds Medical Team at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Compassion and innovation two words used to describe the new 9 Reynolds Medical Team that Venice Williams leads at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. This group of nurses, CNAs, providers and many others have taken all new challenges with incredible grace and adaptability. We are highlighting you as heroes tonight. Thank you for all you do.

