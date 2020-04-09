FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Cara Byrum, first-grade teacher at Summit School in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kids are learning a whole new way and teachers are also being challenged.

That’s why we are highlighting Cara Byrum as this morning’s hero. She’s a first-grade teacher at The Summit School in Winston-Salem.

We are told she tackled this twist in the school year with humor and creativity. On the first day she sent the kids home with ‘Go To’ orders.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.