HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not head out to Truist Point for a fun High Point Holiday Party?

FOX8 was joined by one of the organizers and the senior vice president of Truist, Joe Hellinger, to discuss the event.

The party is from 3 to 7 p.m. followed by a showing of the holiday favorite “Elf” at 7:15.