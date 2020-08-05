High Point teen inspires others with singing

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Jaleel Battles Jr., 17, is using his voice to inspire and encourage others.

“As a Christian, we try to find ways to reference god, to honor god in the best way we know how and that’s through using our gifts,” Battles said.

He posted his gift of singing on Facebook and people can’t get enough of it.

“A lot of people said they felt my anointing through my voice and that really warmed my heart,” Battles said.

Battles is active in his church choir at the Greater Power and Praise Tabernacle. Singing is his life and it runs in his family.

“My aunt was a background singer for Fantasia so I come from a family of singers so I’ve been singing since I’ve been 2 years old,” Battles said.

Battles has worked hard to get where he is with his singing. Dedication and not getting discouraged helped him succeed.

He encourages everyone facing an obstacle to keep fighting.

“It may look like something is wrong right now, it may look like it’s not going to get better, but I know my God has a promise for me and I know it’s going to get better,” Battles said.