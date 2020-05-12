High Point store has grand opening during pandemic

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many businesses opened their doors again this weekend during phase one of the modified stay at home order. There are even some starting up for the very first time. Veronica Quick planned a huge grand opening for her store, Feeling My Wear in High Point, two months ago.

She said it’s been a big adjustment having her dreams and financial future on hold.

“I envisioned a big crowd. I envisioned doors prizes, giveaways a big party,” said Quick, whose grand opening only included her closest family members. “It didn’t go like I wanted it to but I really enjoyed myself.”

It’s been a long journey for her to even be able to work out of her very first store.

“I don’t think any business owner was ready to do what they’re doing now,” she said.

Feeling My Wear was supposed to starting operations on March 16 but all of that was halted.

“I was very depressed. I mean I was overwhelmed because this was my first lease, my first commercial lease,” she said.

Quick was forced to rely on social media to market her products for curbside deliveries, but it still wasn’t enough.

“It’s very very very stressful right now to the point where we are doing anything. Selling just about anything to keep up with our lights and our utilities,” Quick said.

To help deal with the stress of opening her new business, she turned to serving the community around it. She gave away more than 300 bags that included masks, sanitizer and other sanitary products.

“That boosts my spirit. It lifts me up. Give and it shall be given to you. We are in an area where it’s very hard poverty. Everybody around here doesn’t have the type of money to go out and buy things,” she said.

That mission kept her spirit alive up until now, to a point where she can finally open the doors to her business.

“There is hope. You know it’s day by day and step by step. One day eventually we’re going to completely open and this is going to be over,” Quick said.

Quick is still doing curbside pick up right now until she’s finished setting up the inside of her building. She’s also still giving away masks. They are free to the public. Feeling My Wear is located at 306 N. Centennial St. near downtown High Point.