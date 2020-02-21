High Point police thank Boy Scout for building equipment, celebrate K-9s for National Love Your Pet Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The High Point Police Department had a little love to share for National Love Your Pet Day on Thursday.

K-9 Kira got to get some exercise in by jumping through some obstacles. Police say it's all thanks to Luke Dulin, with Boy Scout Troop 25.

Dulin had decided to us the K-9 agility area for his Eagle Scout project.

He constructed new equipment and dedicated many hours to the project.

"Thank you, Dulin!" the police department said. "K-9s are a tremendous asset to us as an agency. They assist the agency in many facets of our duties. Thank you to all of our K-9s and their handlers and the many hours of training they go through each year and for the care they provide to our nine K-9s."