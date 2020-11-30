High Point police create ‘Blue Line Express’ Christmas float, plan to travel around city Saturday

The coronavirus pandemic canceled several Piedmont Christmas parades, including the one in High Point. It was a big blow for the city and for Interim High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud.

“Being a long-time resident, born and raised in High Point, that Christmas parade is a big part of what we do to kick off the Christmas season,” Stroud said.

Stroud, along with the rest of the department, didn’t want kids to miss out on seeing Santa Claus ride into town on a float. So they came up with an idea.

“We just floated the idea to the group and they developed what you see,” Stroud said. “It turned into the actual float. We are trying to replicate the parade as much as we can.”

High Point police took a trailer, some cardboard and wood, and built what they call the Blue Line Express. The cardboard is now cheerful gingerbread men. The float is decorated with colorful gift boxes, a fireplace and a Christmas tree draped in bright yellow crime tape and topped with a bow.

The Blue Line Express will stop first at Macedonia Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m. From Macedonia Park, the Blue Line Express will travel across High Point, from south to north, stopping at six different locations. Along the way, Santa and the Blue Line Express will collect letters to Santa and pass out candy with maintaining social distancing in mind.

“We will make sure we stay for a short period of time and don’t violate any COVID restrictions,” Stroud said. “We make sure all kids are socially distanced and kids need to be there to drop their letter and make sure it gets to the North Pole.”

This is the first year for the Blue Line Express. Stroud is hoping to make the float a new Christmas tradition for the police department.

“So, these events should show our community we are more than an enforcement team. We do like to interact with the community and this one should be a good one on Saturday,” Stroud said.

After the stop at Macedonia Park, the Blue Line Express will stop at Alley Jay Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m., Brockett Park at 10 a.m., Armstrong Park at 10:30 a.m., Triangle Park at 11 a.m. and High Point Athletic Complex at 11:30 a.m. The drive-thru hot dog lunch will take place at 12 p.m. at Morehead Recreation Center.