High Point Market Authority sets new dates for postponed Spring Market

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market Authority announced on Wednesday new dates for the postponed Spring 2020 High Point Market. Originally scheduled for April 25-29, the postponement was announced last week in light of NC Gov. Cooper’s advisement to cancel all events that draw an attendance of 100 or more people due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The new dates for Spring Market 2020 are June 12-14. This condensed Market will run for 3 days instead of the typical 5, and will be held Friday through Sunday instead of the typical Saturday through Wednesday schedule. It will likely include minimal programming, keeping the focus on appointments and sales meetings within the showrooms.

“We’re choosing to focus on the positive and look at this as an opportunity for exhibitors and buyers alike to really hone in on the foundational element upon which Market was built, the buy/sell relationship,” commented Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors and president of Otto & Moore. “With minimal programming on the schedule, the relational aspect of the product sourcing cycle will truly shine, and attending buyers will have more time in their schedules to explore new vendors, visit parts of Market they usually don’t have time for, and hopefully grow their product prospect list as a result.”

All Spring Market passes that have already been received via mail will still be honored for the June show. The new registration fee for industry passes will remain in effect. The onsite processing fee will be waived for all pass types.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic and with no set parameters for the length of time the imposed restrictions will remain in place for large gatherings, Market Authority officials have pledged to reassess the ongoing situation in mid-May and announce a decision no later than Friday, May 15. Should conditions improve, online registration will re-open May 15. The website, www.highpointmarket.org, will be updated regularly to showcase exhibitors who will be open and product that will be launched.

“The decision to postpone was inevitable as the situation evolved last week, but still not made lightly,” commented Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “We look forward with hope, and are focusing on actionable solutions that will best support our buyers, exhibitors, and our industry as a whole. Our industry and community have weathered storms before, and I am confident that we will all get through this together. ”