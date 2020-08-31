High Point man, World War II veteran, celebrates 100th birthday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One hundred people gathered this afternoon to celebrate a milestone birthday of a High Point veteran. High Point resident Richard Hauser turns 100 years old Tuesday, but Sunday was the community celebration.

FOX8 got the chance to catch up with him as he took in all the attention.

More than a hundred cars wrapped around the block outside First Wesleyan Church in High Point Sunday.

“I appreciate all these people coming out today for my service, for my country, my church, for speech. And the blessing every (single) morning has brought me in my life,” he said.

Hauser, an Army veteran, fought in World War II.

“I was down in Lucian island for two years. They took me out and sent me over to England,” Hauser said.

He survived the largest seaborne invasion in history, D-day.

“I’ve been shot at. I’ve been everything; you name it, I’ve done it,” Hauser recalled.

After Hauser came back from war, he bought a dry-cleaning business and raised his children on a farm.

“He’s been an awesome father, grandfather, great grandfather,” Catherine Perdue, Hauser’s daughter, said.

Hauser is a father to three, grandfather to six and great-grandfather to 15.

“Last year we had a 99th birthday party for him because we thought, ‘Oh, what if he doesn’t make it to 100’ and that was all in god’s hands, so we thought a drive-through,” Perdue said.

In Hauser’s 100 years on earth, he’s seen a lot. But seeing this celebration for him In the middle of a pandemic is one of the most touching.

As for his secret to longevity?

“You wouldn’t know how I ever did make it this far. Don’t never give up. I always had faith that the Lord would take care of me and he has seen me through it all,” he said.

Hauser was asked if there was anything in particular that he wanted for his big day, he told FOX8, “Nothing.”

He said Sunday’s celebration was the best gift he could ask for.