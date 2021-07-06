High Point Fire Department battalion chief has spent 34 years serving the city

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When Marcus Powers joined the High Point Fire Department, he wasn’t sure if it was the career for him.

“When I was growing up, I thought I was going to be a mechanic,” Powers said.

Thirty-four years later, it’s safe to say Battalion Chief Powers made the right decision to stick with the fire service.

“It turned out to be an excellent life,” Powers said.

Powers’ career as a High Point firefighter began quickly. Within hours, the rookie fireman was responding to his first call.

“The first day I came on the job, we had a big fire downtown on Montlieu. I clocked in two hours of overtime,” Powers said.

Putting out fires is of course the number one job. Through the years, firemen are also taking on more roles like responding to medical calls.

Powers has experienced a lot over his 34 years of service to the city of High Point. The biggest moment was when both of his sons became members of the High Point Fire Department.

“Really proud of those two,” Powers said. “They’ve done well and sticking with it and hopefully they will carry the torch on.”

Sort of like Powers, when he followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a High Point firefighter. According to Powers, the key to a long and successful career starts when you are a newcomer.

“I love it when rookies ask questions. It’s a great way to pass on the tradition and keep everything safe,” Powers said.

Powers plans on working a few more years, but he admits retirement is within sight.

There are lots of father/son combinations working at the High Point Fire Department. Powers believes his family could be the first to have three generations of High Point firemen. Service to the community also extends to his daughter-in-law. She is a 911 dispatcher.