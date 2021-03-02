Greensboro firefighters remember ‘life-changer’ 2014 fire at auto shop where roof collapsed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Being a firefighter means running into the burning building when everyone else is running out. It’s dangerous and requires courage, but for the brave men and women who train for it, it’s just another day on the job.

But even that can change quickly.

By all accounts, January 30, 2014, started as a typical day.

“Everything about that day, everything that lead up to that day, was normal,” said Sterling Sudderth, a battalion chief with the Greensboro Fire Department. “I had no idea that it was a life-changer.”

The initial call came in just after lunch as a car fire at 811 S. Elm St. on the outskirts of downtown Greensboro. Responding units quickly learned that the car on fire was actually inside of an auto repair business.

“As soon as we got off the truck, I saw the fire — heavy fire — coming out of the auto repair shop,” said Sudderth, who was a captain at the time. “At that point, between the amount of fire and the amount of smoke, I think everybody knew that this had gotten beyond that single car fire.”

Sudderth’s truck, Engine 11, got there first. He and his crew grabbed one of their larger hose lines from the truck and got right to work knocking back the flames. Ladder 7, led by Captain Shane Boswell with firefighters Bryan Bachemin and Matthew Clapp, got there a couple of minutes later.

The flames were hot and intense, but the crews kept working.

“We went as far as our hose line would reach, which I think was like 30 or 40 feet into the building,” Clapp said. “They were right in the front door, in the front room.”

“I remember taking my camera and looking and I said, ‘man, this is a lot of fire, and it’s a lot of fire in the ceiling,’” Boswell said. “And at that moment, I was trying to make a decision that we might need to back up some.”

But within seconds, it was too late. The roof came crashing down.

“Everything lifted and evidently that’s when the roof had opened up and it vented somewhat,” Clapp said. “I remember it was just beautiful. You could see all this fire and then I don’t remember anything else until I woke up pinned to the ground.”

The last time the Greensboro Fire Department was involved in a mayday call was about 10 years prior to the roof collapse at the auto repair business. On this day, there were two mayday calls: One for Clapp and another for Sudderth who was also pinned beneath the roof.

“It became crushing. And then the heat from the fire — the wooden beams were on fire — started coming through the gear,” said Sudderth. “I remember thinking, this is bad.”

