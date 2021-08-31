Heidi and Gracie looking for calm, loving home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Heidi and Gracie are two sweet cats who are very affectionate and loving.

Heidi is around 7 years old, and Gracie is around 6 years old.

They are not sisters, but they came from the same household and have bonded. Their owner had to move to a home and could not bring them.

They have been at the AARF (Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation) house for a couple of months.

AARF workers are looking for a quiet and calm, loving home for them.

Heidi and Gracie get along with other pets but would prefer to be only with each other.

Visit them at AARF at 311 Harvey St. in Winston-Salem. Check the website for additional information on them and for the hours they can be visited in person. You can also call them at (336) 768-7387.