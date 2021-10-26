‘Has a direction she wants to go in life’: Rylie is looking for a Forever Family

(WGHP) — Rylie is looking for a Forever Family.

“Rylie has a direction she wants to go in life. I think she is pretty confident in who she is,” said Ken Maxwell with Seven Homes Family Foster Care Program.

Rylie says she has been singing since she was three or four years old.

“She loves to sing. Chorus is one of her favorite subjects in school,” Maxwell said.

“I want to go to college. I want to minor in music and probably major in child care/social work,” Rylie said. “I have been in foster care for ten years. All my siblings have either not been in foster care, aged out or have been adopted, so I am really the only one from my family left in the system.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.