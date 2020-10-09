Happy Moms Consignment Sale in Greensboro helps families save, make money

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a win-win for families looking to save money and make money.

Happy Moms Consignment Sale is open for its second fall/winter sale.

So many moms were interested in the seasonal pop-up store that owners Allison and Daniel Key had to divide the session into two parts.

The previous one was in September.

Several consignment sales were canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic, but the husband and wife duo were determined to safely keep the doors open for nearly 400 families who consign with them and thousands of shoppers.

“In an economy in which everything was kind of already kind of up in the air, maybe some people lost their job, this made it affordable for families to still be able to clothe their children,” Daniel Key said.

“Last sale, our average consigner’s check was $400, so tons of moms, what they do, myself included, if I sell my items for $400, then I come around and buy my children’s needs for the next season with that,” Allison Key said.

Jennifer Austin has consigned with the sale for years and enjoys the perks of shopping early and bringing in money.

“In a time where things are changing and uncertain and things like that, then it’s always nice to have a little bit extra,” she said.

This season, the business had its largest inventory in its six-year history with more than 60,000 items.

The Keys believe that could be contributed to families having more time at home to go through items.

That’s also why they decided to split this season’s sale.

This way they would have enough room to accommodate the inventory.

Shopper Betty Waugh appreciated having this option during the pandemic and was especially pleased with the quality of the items.

“Some of these clothes don’t even look like they’ve ever been used and some of them still have new tags on them,” she said.

The Happy Moms Consignment Sale continues through Sunday.

For hours, the address, and details on the items that are available, visit the store’s Facebook page.