Halloween events in the Piedmont Triad

Halloween Fall Fest

O2 Fitness Friendly Center, will offer a safe, socially distanced Halloween Fall Fest on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Trunk or Treat

Hemporia Winston-Salem, at 1608 S. Stratford Road, will offer trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29. If you wish to participate you can email hemporiacbd@gmail.com or call (336) 448-0045

Trunk or Treat

Price Realtors will offer a Trunk or Treat in Archdale at 118 Trindale Road from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. Face masks are required.

Reverse Parade

Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

Get in your car and drive through this Halloween festival, featuring jugglers, magicians, dancers, stilt walkers, balloon animals, and community groups handing out candy and prizes at trick-or-treat stations. Prepackaged cotton candy and popcorn will be for sale. Registration is required.

Halloween in downtown Greensboro

Get a jump on Halloween with three special experiences in Downtown Greensboro this Saturday, October 24. Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI), is partnering with local business owners to provide a safe, socially distant way for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy Halloween while taking the necessary precautions.

Enjoy these three experiences in Downtown Greensboro Saturday, October 24:

Nightmare Off Elm Street Trunk or Treat (12-2 p.m.): DGI is sponsoring 107.5 KZL’s a “Nightmare Off Elm Street Trunk or Treat” at 192 East Lewis Street. Dress up for Halloween and stop by to scoop up free candy from hauntingly great folks in a socially distant, safe way.

Shop, Sip and Stroll (12-9 p.m.): Come downtown for the Trunk or Treat and then stick around for more fun throughout downtown as local shops and restaurants offer special sales, sips and treats. View the full list of participating businesses.

Open Streets (5-11 p.m.): Enjoy a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street (from market Street to Lewis Street). Dine al fresco and shop local retailers. Click here for a listing of participating businesses.

Scavenger Hunt

On Saturday, October 24, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina will host a not-so-scary Scavenger Hunt for kids and adults at all of their retail stores.

Paper jack-o’-lanterns will be hidden throughout each store that can be redeemed for a variety of “Trick or Treat” prizes, including Goodwill gift cards, adult and kids’ clothing, toys, and more.

“Our customers love scavenger hunts, so this Halloween scavenger hunt will be a fun way to shop and celebrate the holiday,” said Sara Butner, Goodwill communications manager.

Shoppers will also be treated to a great selection of fall décor, packaged Halloween costumes and materials for creative DIY costumes and decorations.

Jack-o’-lantern prizes must be redeemed on October 24 in the same store in which they are found. For more information visit facebook.com/GoodwillNWNC.

Burlington Bat Hunt and Cruise-thru

The City of Burlington Special Events team, B-town Events will be providing two new Halloween experiences for you to enjoy. First up is the D-town B-town Bat Hunt, a scavenger hunt that will have you venturing through Downtown Burlington to find bats flying in merchant windows. This scavenger hunt will run from October 16 through October 28 and all completed hunts will be entered into a drawing to win Halloween activity bags & Downtown Dollars. Similar to the 4th of July activity kit distribution, we will be hosting a more interactive experience at the B-town Halloween Cruise-Thru on October 24 from 1-4pm. Cruise-thru in your vehicle to enjoy witchy performances, themed decorations, costumed people and more on your way to pick up your trick-or-treat goodie bag (for children). Wave to your favorite characters & get pump-kin-ed up for your bag of treats at the end of the cruise.

Halloween Pop Up Studio

Oct. 23-25 in downtown Greensboro at the Morehead Foundry. $10 per person — must purchase tickets in advance. Children under 2 are free.

