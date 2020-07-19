Habitat for Humanity workers in Greensboro build ramp for 25-year-old who was shot, paralyzed during home invasion

GREENSBORO, N.C.–A much-needed construction project is finished at a home in Greensboro after 25-year-old Dominique Little was shot during a home invasion and left paralyzed.

As Little prepares for a new life in a wheelchair, Habitat for Humanity found a way to make his homecoming a little bit easier.

On Saturday, volunteers with Greensboro Habitat for Humanity built a ramp so his family could welcome him back home the hospital.

“My son, Dominque, was shot a day after Father’s Day.” said Doris Little, Dominique’s mother.

On Monday June 22, Dominique was shot by an unknown suspect, put in a car and rushed to the hospital.

While his mother believes that swift action saved his life, the shooting left Dominique paralyzed from the waist down. That’s why Habitat for Humanity stepped in to build a ramp for him.

“Our home services department looked into it, talked to them, assessed what they needed,

got together with our construction department and here we are two weeks later, building the ramp.” said David Kolosiek with Greensboro Habitat for Humanity.

It’s something that’s going to make a huge difference as Dominique and his family adapt to their new lives.



“My whole life has changed pertaining to this. His whole life has changed pertaining to this. I’m still in a bunch of denial with this, but every time I see things happening pertaining to the rail getting being built up, it’s real,” Doris said.



This for a man described as a loving father, a man of service and a caring son. His mom said he’s not someone who has been involved in any sort of gang violence.



“He’s a guy that takes care of his family. And once again, whoever done it, I pray for you. No mother on earth should feel this pain,” Doris said.

This is just the beginning as Habitat for Humanity will be back in a couple of weeks to help make the inside of his home handicap friendly.

In the meantime, one of the big concerns for his mother is how she is going to get him back and forth to his treatment in Winston-Salem.

She’s hoping someone can donate a van.

More details can be found on the Greensboro Habitat for Humanity website.