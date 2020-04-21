Guilford County Schools offering free childcare for health care workers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A local school district became the first in the state to offer free childcare for health care workers facing COVID-19 on the frontline.

Guilford County Schools has opened three of its elementary schools for day care in an effort to stay ahead of the curve.

A spokesperson for the district tells FOX8 parents can drop their kids off when it’s convenient for them. The district recruited employees from its after-school program to make this service available. The free program runs from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hunter, Irving Park and Shadybrook Elementary Schools are participating in the program.

Children of medical staff can access their schoolwork, eat meals and spend some time outside.

Each employee watches over eight students. There are six employees per school and no more than 48 kids per building.

GCS is planning on opening up three more schools to offer free childcare, creating an additional 144 spots.