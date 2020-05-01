Guilford County school lunch heroes celebrated; have distributed 600,000 meals since schools closed

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — They went from feeding our kids to focusing on families in need. Friday marks the eighth-annual “School Lunch Hero Day.”

Friday is also a meal distribution day at Northeast Guilford High School. As people drove through to get their food for the weekend prepared by lunch staff, families held up signs thanking their heroes for all the work they’ve done to keep them fed.

“It’s been a sacrifice on my team. They’ve got families, they’ve got children, they’re just like everybody else,” said Cindy Snyder, the cafeteria manager at Northeast Guilford.

Snyder has been serving lunches in Guilford County for 25 years.

“I’ve never seen the need as it is now,” Snyder said.

After schools closed across the state and people lost their jobs, school districts had to quickly pivot and distribute to-go meals. Snyder said many were worried about how they would feed their families, especially after food started flying off the shelves.

“There was a really bad need in the very beginning. I mean we had so many people coming here needing lunches,” Snyder said.

The cafeteria team works side-by-side with BackPack Beginnings. The local volunteer organization also distributes meals for those in need and partners with 63 schools in Guilford County.

“I’ve heard a couple of stories, people coming through and they’re like, ‘I’ve just lost my job, I’m really desperate,’” said April Pilhorn, a BackPack Beginnings volunteer.

Snyder and her staff had to change the way they served meals. Instead of preparing them daily, they had to make food last.

“We had to learn how to keep things cold, how to keep things hot, how to pack in coolers,” Snyder said.

Since schools have closed, cafeteria workers in Guilford County have distributed over 600,000 meals to students and their families.

“It makes you feel good to see the children that come up to get the food,” said Tonya Moore, a Northeast cafeteria worker.

“I like the kids. I like my job. I like doing whatever they tell me to do,” said Gema Friel, who works beside Snyder and Moore.

Snyder and her team are grateful to have jobs and will keep working to feed the students they have gotten to know over the years.

“We love serving the kids and we love serving the people coming through our lines right now,” Snyder said.