Guilford County residents beginning to get unemployment checks

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Keep your head up.

That's the message two people in Guilford County are trying to share with others, as many try to file for unemployment after losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. They finally have the help they need.

For the past few days, FOX8 has been sharing stories of struggles. People are losing their jobs and are at a loss of how they'er going to care for their families, as they wait for unemployment benefits.

But help will come.

Many businesses in downtown Greensboro are empty. It's the case not only there, but all across the Piedmont, as places shut their doors due to coronavirus concerns.

"On Monday, March 16, our employer decided we needed to temporarily shut down," Tammy Easter said. "It was recommended that dental offices do shut down and only treat emergencies."

That's when Easter, a Browns Summit mom, lost her job.

She had to file for unemployment to try and support her family.

"I definitely depend on [the benefits] because it's just me and my three girls," she said. "It would be hard for me to pay the house payment and the other bills if it didn't come in."

For Easter, help came quickly and easily.

"It didn't take but a couple of weeks," she said

But for others, like Kerry Stout, who worked at a bar in Elon, it was time-consuming and frustrating.

"It's hard not to get discouraged," he said. "They're like, 'You're going to get this, this is when you'll get it.' Then you go on [the website] and try to get it, but it's not working for you."

Stout got his checks about 10 days after filing.

"It did take a little bit. I had to keep trying," he said. "It wasn't the easiest thing in the world, but you've got to persevere and not give up."

It's message of faith during these troubling times, that help is on the way.

"Just stay hopeful, stay home, stay safe," Easter said.

"It's rough right now, but it won't stay that way," adds Stout.

Both Easter and Stout tell FOX8 they think it was easier for them, because they did file before the sharp increase of claims coming into the system.

Easter says she believes that people will get their unemployment benefits soon.